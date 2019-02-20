Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Queen of the South have apologised to supporters after it emerged former politician George Galloway attended their match with Dundee on Saturday.

The 66-year-old, who was present with his family, tweeted a photo during the Scottish Championship game in Dumfries.

The image provoked an angry response from fans not allowed to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday," said the club external-link .

"He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family. All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

"We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match."

The former MP, who originally tagged Dundee's Charlie Adam in his tweet during the game's first half, later took to the social media site to defend his attendance, claiming he lives in Dumfries and Galloway, has a season ticket and "is about to become a sponsor".

Scotland was put into a nation-wide tier four lockdown at midnight on Christmas Day, which forbids stadia being open to spectators.

One supporter wrote on Twitter it left "a nasty taste in the mouth", while former Queens player Colin McMenamin described Galloway's admittance as "quite shameful", insisting that the club had "let their fans down".

Queen of the South lost the match 3-1 and remain bottom of the Scottish second tier.