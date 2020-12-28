Newry City boss Mullen felt 'pure deflation' after Irish Cup postponement

The 2020-21 Championship season is yet to begin as it is not designated as elite by the IFA.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen says the decision to postpone the Irish Cup and the start of the NIFL Championship season left him with a feeling of "pure deflation".

The start of this season's Irish Cup has been put on hold after the Irish FA failed with its request to have the competition deemed 'elite' under current Covid-19 protocols.

The 2020-21 Championship season is yet to begin as it is not designated as elite by the IFA.

"We had gotten to a point where we were going to be deemed elite," said Mullen.

"The timing couldn't have been worse to go to the government with that request, and that's the annoyance in terms of the Championship managers.

"We feel that that request should have been made a lot earlier. There's no reason why it couldn't and there's a sense of feeling like an afterthought. We meet the criteria for the elite status so there was no reason why it couldn't have been made a lot sooner."

Mullen said that the Stormont executive's refusal to grant the IFA's request was "understandable" in the current climate but admitted to being perplexed by the decision to proceed with the Irish Cup draw without NIFL Championship clubs having attained elite status.

The second-tier's 2020-21 campaign is yet to start after the Irish FA turned down a request by NIFL to reclassify the league as elite in November.

"The issue should have been resolved first," added Mullen, whose Newry side were drawn away to Irish Premiership leaders Larne in the Irish Cup round of 32.

"Clubs outside of the Championship, how were they supposed to prepare? Were they going to play one game and then go back into lockdown? That wouldn't have been fair on some of the lower league teams.

"We're in a position now where I had to send a message out on Christmas Day into the players' group and say 'we have nothing now for the foreseeable future.'

"The fact there wasn't even a response back into it showed me the deflation around it. With previous messages, there have always been a few replies, but there was nothing back because there was just disappointment."

Return to action cut short

Newry returned to action earlier this month in the Mid-Ulster Cup, losing 3-2 to fellow Championship side Annagh United in their first competitive game since March.

And while the players relished having their competitive edge rekindled, they have reverted to the frustration of not knowing when they will return to the pitch.

"We've been training for 25, 26 weeks and that's a long time to be training for something with no endgame," explained Mullen.

"We had a game last week, played Annagh, got changed outside and while that's not ideal, there wasn't a single complaint from the players because they were just glad to be back playing a game.

"There's no reason why we couldn't have been playing similar to the Premiership. What we're doing isn't any different to what our neighbours Warrenpoint are doing in terms of Covid precautions. We're now in a position in which we do nothing until February.

"We had the Mid-Ulster game and then we were getting word back that the elite status was going to be changed, so you had a sense of optimism but then the rug was pulled from under your feet again."

Mullen also faces issues regarding recruitment. While he was able to sign players over the summer, he has already lost versatile defender Conor O'Keeffe to Galway United due to the current uncertainty surrounding the upcoming NIFL Championship season.

"It's even more bizarre in Conor's case because he's gone to the first division down south, who have deemed elite by the FAI. It makes a nonsense of our situation.

"Conor's made the right choice because he wants to play and I can't deny him that.

"Earlier in the week, I'd been trying to get a couple of players in but now we don't know what's going to happen. Is the window going to be changed? If you're looking to bring a squad player in from the Premiership, the committee is thinking 'what is the point at this stage?' That's a situation we need clarity on."