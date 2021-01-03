Southampton v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be back in the dugout after a recent period of self-isolation.
Jannik Vestergaard and Nathan Redmond remain absent due to injury.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is out for around three weeks with the groin injury sustained against West Brom on 27 December.
Thiago Alcantara could feature from the start, having impressed as a substitute on his return from injury against Newcastle on Wednesday.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I always feel like Southampton are better on the road, but their home form is decent too - the fifth best in the Premier League prior to the latest round of matches.
Liverpool have not been great away this season but I just have a feeling they will get back to winning ways on the south coast.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have won six consecutive Premier League matches against Southampton by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2.
- Saints could become the first team to beat all seven Premier League champions in the season following a title win.
Southampton
- Southampton are winless in four Premier League matches, failing to score in the last three.
- They could register three consecutive goalless draws for the first time in their league history.
- Nonetheless, they have equalled their highest tally of 26 points after 16 matches of a Premier League season.
- Saints have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games played on a Monday, drawing seven and losing seven.
- Southampton's eight most recent league goals were scored by eight different players.
- Danny Ings has been directly involved in a club-high 38 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhuttl became manager in December 2018, scoring 31 and setting up seven.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won only four of their past 14 Premier League away matches, drawing six and losing four.
- They failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time this season against Newcastle last time out.
- The Reds have had only one shot on target in the second half of each of their last two Premier League games, and just six shots on target in total across those matches.
- Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in six Premier League appearances against Southampton.
- James Milner celebrates his 35th birthday on the day of this match. He can make a Premier League appearance for the 20th consecutive year.