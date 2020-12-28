Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Jim McLean, saying he "learned so much" from the legendary Dundee United boss and describing him as his toughest managerial opponent. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former Dundee United chairman Steven Thompson has hailed McLean as a "football genius". (Courier) external-link

Hibernian's Joe Newell says he should have had a penalty against Rangers for Ianis Hagi's high-boot challenge, but that referee Willie Collum was too "nervous" to give it. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor insists his side can "chip away at" at Rangers' 16-point lead in the title race after showing character to recover from their form slump. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has warned Celtic and Hibs that his side have the confidence and momentum to target a second-place finish and Champions League spot. (Sun) external-link

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, who has made just one substitute appearance for the first team this season, is set to go on loan with Dutch top-flight sides NAC Breda and Den Haag keen to take the 20-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link