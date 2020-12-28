Scottish Gossip: Sir Alex Ferguson, Dundee Utd, Hibs, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, St Johnstone
Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Jim McLean, saying he "learned so much" from the legendary Dundee United boss and describing him as his toughest managerial opponent. (Daily Mail)
Former Dundee United chairman Steven Thompson has hailed McLean as a "football genius". (Courier)
Hibernian's Joe Newell says he should have had a penalty against Rangers for Ianis Hagi's high-boot challenge, but that referee Willie Collum was too "nervous" to give it. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor insists his side can "chip away at" at Rangers' 16-point lead in the title race after showing character to recover from their form slump. (Scotsman)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has warned Celtic and Hibs that his side have the confidence and momentum to target a second-place finish and Champions League spot. (Sun)
Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, who has made just one substitute appearance for the first team this season, is set to go on loan with Dutch top-flight sides NAC Breda and Den Haag keen to take the 20-year-old. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser could be set for a lengthy lay-off, with manager Callum Davidson admitting the knee injury that forced the 26-year-old off against Aberdeen on Saturday "doesn't look good". (Courier)