Wealdstone are eighth in the National League after winning promotion as National League South champions

Wealdstone's derby trip to Boreham Wood has become the fifth bank holiday Monday fixture in the National League to be called off due to coronavirus.

The Stones announced on Monday morning external-link that a member of their squad had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both sides had agreed to move the game from Wealdstone's Grosvenor Vale ground after damage caused by Storm Bella.

But it has had to be postponed anyway - the third successive Wood game called off due to opposition Covid-19 cases.

Their National League fixture with Barnet on 26 December was one of two games the Bees had to postpone after positive tests within their squad.

Boreham Wood were also given a bye to the fourth round of the FA Trophy three days earlier after scheduled opponents Yeovil chose to withdraw following a confirmed coronavirus case at Huish Park.

In addition to Monday's match, Wealdstone have also postponed Saturday's home game against Maidenhead United with Stones players self-isolating in line with government guidelines.

Monday fixtures between Barnet and Maidenhead, Chesterfield and King's Lynn Town, Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley, and Sutton United and Dover Athletic have already been called off.