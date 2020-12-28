Sean Graham (right) celebrates scoring for Larne during his half-season loan spell from Blackpool

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has moved to strengthen his squad with the acquisition of left-sided player Sean Graham from Blackpool.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has been training with the Sky Blues' first team squad and has now received international clearance.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell at Larne during the 2019-20 season.

Having come through the youth ranks at Crusaders, Graham was spotted at the Super Cup by Blackpool.

He has won two NI U21 caps.

"Sean is a young player who has been out of the game for a few months but is very much aiming to get back over across the water and he sees the development opportunities here for the likes of Kofi and Trai, and wanted to join to become part of that," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"Being left sided, we have Ross Redman and Steven McCullough in there too, but with Steven out injured them we wanted to strength there."

Kelly has 'grown into the club'

Meanwhile Jeffrey has revealed that Ballymena are keen to extend central defender Ciaran Kelly's loan deal from Bohemian until the end of the season.

"We're delighted with Ciaran, he has grown into the club, is a popular lad who is professional, applied himself and enjoys being here," explained Jeffrey.

"The long and short of it though is that he is a Bohemian player. We would love to have him stay here, even just to the end of the season, but that's not in our gift to sort as it'll be up to Bohemian and Ciaran to decide.

"We've been in contact with them and will stay in touch, and can only wait and see what happens, but unless something changes Ciaran is only here until early January."