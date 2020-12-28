Last updated on .From the section Preston

Paul Huntington has scored 18 goals for Preston, including in their 2015 League One play-off final win over Swindon

Preston North End centre-back Paul Huntington has signed a new contract until the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old has played 292 times for the Championship side since joining on a free transfer from Yeovil in 2012.

Huntington has made 14 appearances for Alex Neil's side this season, with Preston 13th in the table.