Paul Huntington: Preston North End centre-back extends deal until 2022
Preston North End centre-back Paul Huntington has signed a new contract until the summer of 2022.
The 33-year-old has played 292 times for the Championship side since joining on a free transfer from Yeovil in 2012.
Huntington has made 14 appearances for Alex Neil's side this season, with Preston 13th in the table.
"It's a very special club to me and I think everybody knows what it means to me being a part of this club and this group of lads as well," he said.