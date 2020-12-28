Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Morecambe are fifth in League Two after winning their past four games

Morecambe's next two League Two games - at Bolton Wanderers and Bradford - have been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Lancashire side have closed their training ground for 10 days, with positive cases at the club leading players and staff to self-isolate.

Morecambe were set to visit Bolton on Tuesday and Bradford on Saturday.

"The welfare of our players, staff and opponents is the number one priority," said club director Mick Horton. external-link

Eight of Tuesday's matches across the English Football League have now been called off because of Covid-19 cases.