Morecambe's games at Bolton & Bradford City off because of Covid-19

Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium
Morecambe are fifth in League Two after winning their past four games

Morecambe's next two League Two games - at Bolton Wanderers and Bradford - have been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Lancashire side have closed their training ground for 10 days, with positive cases at the club leading players and staff to self-isolate.

Morecambe were set to visit Bolton on Tuesday and Bradford on Saturday.

"The welfare of our players, staff and opponents is the number one priority," said club director Mick Horton.external-link

Eight of Tuesday's matches across the English Football League have now been called off because of Covid-19 cases.

