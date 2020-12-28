Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Gabriel has made 15 appearances and scored two goals since arriving at Arsenal in September

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners had announced on Saturday that the 23-year-old was self-isolating after a close contact tested positive for the disease.

He missed Sunday's win over Chelsea and will be out for the games at Brighton on Tuesday and West Brom on Saturday.

"Gabriel has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating according to UK government and Premier League protocols," said an Arsenal statement.

"We will continue to monitor and support Gabriel, and we are hoping he will be available again after our next two matches."

The Gunners are scheduled to face fellow Premier League side Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup on 9 January.

Gabriel, who signed for the Gunners from Lille in September for £23m, had only just returned after serving a ban following his red card in the draw against Southampton on 16 December.

Fellow defender David Luiz and midfielder Willian were both unwell over the weekend, but have recently tested negative for Covid. Both have returned to outside training and are set to rejoin the rest of the squad on Thursday.