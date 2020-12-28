Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Brian Barry-Murphy's Rochdale are 19th in League One, with just one home win to their name this term

Rochdale have called off their next two League One games because of Covid-19.

Dale were set to host Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday before welcoming MK Dons to the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.

However, the club has told the Football League it is "unable to fulfil the fixtures" because first-team staff and players are required to self-isolate.

Rochdale's game against Crewe on Tuesday is the sixth League One match that evening, out of 12, to be postponed because of coronavirus.

Matches between Peterborough and Charlton, Accrington and Sunderland, Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth, Hull and Lincoln, and AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich must also all be rearranged.

Rochdale's trip to Blackpool on 26 December was postponed at a day's notice because of a positive coronavirus test within the visitors' camp.

"We would like to apologise to supporters for the frustrating delay in communicating this news," a Rochdale statement said. external-link

"This has been due to taking every step possible to ensure that we complied with all EFL regulations and guidance surrounding the suspension of fixtures."