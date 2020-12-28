Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock say they received a letter containing "racist abuse" on Monday morning

Kilmarnock have contacted police after receiving a letter containing "racist abuse" directed at manager Alex Dyer.

The club say the letter was received on Monday morning.

"We are working with Police Scotland to identify any individuals involved in this disgusting act," Kilmarnock said.

"And we will pursue the strongest possible action we can against them. Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and must be called out whenever and wherever it is found."

Englishman Dyer, 55, is the only black manager in the Scottish Premiership and spent the bulk of his playing career in his homeland before moving into coaching initially with West Ham.

He was Steve Clarke's assistant with Killie then Scotland before taking over from Angelo Alessio as Rugby Park manager a year ago.