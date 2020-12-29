Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After her astonishing 120-point haul at the weekend, can Amy Irons do it again in the midweek Sportscene predictions?
This time, the Nine presenter takes on the formidable figure of former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Willie Miller in forecasting the outcome of six Scottish Premiership fixtures.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Willie
|Celtic v Dundee United
|2-0
|3-1
|St Johnstone v Hamilton Acad
|2-0
|2-1
|St Mirren v Rangers
|1-2
|0-2
|Livingston v Aberdeen
|1-1
|0-1
|Hibernian v Ross County
|2-1
|2-0
|Motherwell v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Dundee United (Wed, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Willie's prediction: 3-1
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Willie's prediction: 2-1
St Mirren v Rangers (Wed, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Willie's prediction: 0-2
Livingston v Aberdeen (Wed, 16:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Willie's prediction: 0-1
Hibernian v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Willie's prediction: 2-0
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Wed, 18:15)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Willie's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1000
|Pundits
|860
|Amy v Pundits
|P19
|W7
|D6
|L6