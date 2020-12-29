Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

After her astonishing 120-point haul at the weekend, can Amy Irons do it again in the midweek Sportscene predictions?

This time, the Nine presenter takes on the formidable figure of former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Willie Miller in forecasting the outcome of six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership
AmyWillie
Celtic v Dundee United2-03-1
St Johnstone v Hamilton Acad2-02-1
St Mirren v Rangers1-20-2
Livingston v Aberdeen1-10-1
Hibernian v Ross County2-12-0
Motherwell v Kilmarnock1-01-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Dundee United (Wed, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Willie's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Rangers (Wed, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Aberdeen (Wed, 16:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Wed, 18:15)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1000
Pundits860
Amy v Pundits
P19W7D6L6

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport