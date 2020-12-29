Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Manager Sean Dyche could see more money for transfers in wake of a takeover

Prospective Burnley owners ALK Capital are confident of completing their takeover of the club by the end of the week.

It is understood ALK managing director Alan Pace is in Lancashire to sort out the final details.

The deal may be ratified before Burnley play Fulham in a crucial Premier League game on Sunday.

Pace has passed the Premier League's owners and directors' test and intends to take a hands-on role at the club.

ALK is an American sports investment firm headed up by Pace, former president of Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake.

It is not known what extent current Burnley chairman Mike Garlick will remain involved at Turf Moor once he has sold his near 50% stake in the club.

The news will come as a boost to Clarets boss Sean Dyche as ALK had already stated their intention to help him in next month's transfer window.

Burnley are currently 17th in the table, two points above Fulham who occupy the first relegation place. They entertain bottom club Sheffield United at Turf Moor later this evening.