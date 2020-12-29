Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Scott Arfield was forced off just six minutes after coming on in Rangers' win over Hibernian

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is a major doubt for Saturday's Old Firm game with an ankle injury, assistant manager Gary McAllister has confirmed.

Arfield was replaced after a collision with Melker Hallberg in the Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian.

The 32-year-old will definitely miss Wednesday's game at St Mirren and will have a scan before a decision is taken about his fitness for the weekend.

"It's rare to see Scotty carried off as he's very robust," McAllister said.

"But we're hopeful that the scan will show up better than how it first looked."

Another player likely to be missing for the game with Celtic at Ibrox is Ryan Jack, who has not played since 22 November because of a knee complaint.

It had been hoped that the Scotland international would have returned by now but seems set to miss out as Rangers attempt to strike would could be a decisive blow in the title race.

"We're just going to have to be a bit more patient with Ryan," McAllister added. "We were hopeful he could have been in for the Hibs game but we just have to sit back and wait for him to get fully fit.

"This is where we have to utilise the squad and try to rotate things, while also being careful of not disrupting the rhythm that we're in at the minute because we're in a good place."