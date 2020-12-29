Fans have been leaving tributes outside Tannadice since Jim McLean's death was announced on Saturday

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has no problem with his side being measured against the "unbelievable standard" set by legendary predecessor Jim McLean.

Tributes continue to be paid to McLean, who died aged of 83 having led United to unprecedented success in the 1970s and 1980s.

Current United manager Mellon accepts comparisons will always be made to those achievements.

"I embrace it. It doesn't frighten me in the slightest," he said.

"I only feel privilege. I know it requires a manager to work hard, behave properly, be good at organising teams and improve players - all of the qualities Jim McLean brought to Dundee United.

"His legacy is still very clearly here, you only have to walk through the club and you can still feel it all around you which is terrific and so it should be. An unbelievable standard has been set."

A minute's silence will be held before United's Scottish Premiership game at Celtic on Wednesday, as well as the five other top-flight games.

McLean was in charge the last time United won in the east end of Glasgow, with a Duncan Ferguson goal earning the points on Boxing Day in 1992.

But despite the whirr of emotion that has enveloped the build up, Mellon insists his side will be totally focussed.

"He [McLean] would have been saying 'just go and get a result, nothing else matters, no excuses'," Mellon said. "So we will go and do that.

"We will go down there and be like Dundee United always should be - well organised, run hard for the jersey, go and compete. And if we can get all those things right, we will give ourselves an opportunity."