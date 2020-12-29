Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton Albion are winless in seven matches under Jake Buxton

Burton Albion manager Jake Buxton is to leave the club after Tuesday's 4-3 defeat at home by Wigan Athletic.

That loss to the Latics, a game in which they had led three times, was their fourth in succession and left them bottom of the League One table.

Burton are six points from safety and have won one of their past 19 games.

Buxton replaced Nigel Clough as boss in May, with chairman Ben Robinson citing the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic as a factor in the switch.

The 35-year-old former Derby County and Mansfield Town centre-half initially took on the role as player-manager, having rejoined the Brewers for a second spell in the summer of 2017.

In a short statement announcing Buxton's departure, Burton said "we would like to thank Jake for his hard work throughout his time at the club".