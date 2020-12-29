Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sam Allardyce was appointed West Brom manager on 16 December

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned its highest number of positive coronavirus results in a single round of tests this season.

On Tuesday, the latest round of Premier League testing found 18 people had the virus.

New coronavirus cases at Fulham mean their Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt.

"I'm very concerned for myself and football in general," said Allardyce.

Sheffield United have confirmed they had "numerous positive tests" in the latest round of testing.

On Monday, Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Allardyce said a "circuit break" was the "right thing" to do to cope with the outbreak.

"Everyone's safety is more important than anything else," he added after West Brom's 5-0 home defeat by Leeds on Tuesday.

"When I listen to the news that the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing, which is have a circuit break.

"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid.

"As much as we're getting tested - we had one positive this week - it seems to be creeping round. No matter how hard we try, no matter how many times we get tested, how we wear our masks, how we sanitise our hands, we're still catching a lot infections round the country.

"If that helps [circuit breaker], let's do it and let the season run a little longer when we get through it."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl operated from home via a video link for his side's goalless draw with West Ham on Tuesday after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

In the EFL, coronavirus outbreaks at clubs saw seven of Tuesday's 12 scheduled League One games postponed.

In League Two, a coronavirus outbreak at Morecambe has caused two of their games - at Bolton Wanderers and Bradford - to be postponed.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo also reacted to the latest round of Premier League testing figures after his side's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Tuesday.

"The rising of the cases is increasing massively over the country and we are not an exception," said the Portuguese.

"Some things are impossible to avoid. If there's a break coming, then people have to sit down and see if it's for the better."