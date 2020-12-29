Scottish gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, St Mirren, St Johnstone
Aberdeen's out-of-favour Venezuelan full-back Ronald Hernandez is set to join MLS side Atlanta United in a deal that will see the Dons recoup their £800,000 outlay. (Daily Record)
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says it would be foolish to write off his side's chances of a 10th successive title despite their 16-point deficit on Rangers. (Sun)
Assistant manager Gary McAllister says Allan McGregor ranks alongside Andy Goram as a Rangers great as the goalkeeper prepares to make his 400th appearance for the club in Wednesday's game against St Mirren. (Sun)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he would be "amazed" if his players weren't attracting interest, but insists it would take a "head-turning" offer to land striker Kevin Nisbet, who has been linked with Sheffield United.(Edinburgh Evening News)
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has called on referees to be "brave" in assessing penalty decisions against Rangers, who are the only Premiership club yet to concede a spot-kick this season. (Daily Record)
Rangers' 19-year-old forward Josh McPake is poised to join English League Two side Harrogate Town on loan when the transfer window opens. (Daily Record)
Defender Danny McNamara admits he is "gutted" to be leaving St Johnstone after Millwall recalled him six months early from his loan spell. (BT Sport)