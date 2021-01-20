Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City have sacked manager Neil Harris after a run of six consecutive defeats.

Harris, 43, and his assistant manager David Livermore both leave the club with immediate effect.

Wednesday's 1-0 home defeat by QPR was Cardiff's fifth in succession in the Championship and their sixth in all competitions.

The Bluebirds are 15th in the table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places and nine from the relegation zone.

Cardiff have not yet appointed a successor to Harris and said in a statement "a new permanent manager and assistant will be announced in due course".

Club owner Vincent Tan said: "I'd like to thank Neil and David sincerely for their hard work at Cardiff City.

"Their efforts to propel us towards a fifth-place finish and play-off position last year are recognised and appreciated, although sadly we are in a result-orientated business and our on-field results of late and progress this season has been very poor.

"As such, we have had no choice but to relieve them of their duties in an effort to improve results and league position with a change of manager."

Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff manager in November 2019 and led the club to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

This campaign, however, has been a struggle for the former Millwall boss.

The Bluebirds won only three of their opening 13 fixtures, prompting talks between Harris and Tan about the manager's future.

Scrutiny surrounding Harris' position intensified again as a result of this latest loss of form, Cardiff's worst losing run since 2018.

Harris admitted "the pressure was on" after Wednesday's loss at home to QPR, which proved to be the final straw for Tan.

"I'd like to personally wish Neil and David the very best with their future undertakings and endeavours," Cardiff's owner added in Thursday's statement.

"They will always be welcome faces at Cardiff City Stadium and I wish them good luck and good health. God bless."