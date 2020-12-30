Last updated on .From the section Football

Buildings in the town of Petrinja were damaged by the earthquake

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered accommodation to families affected by an earthquake in Croatia.

At least seven people are known to have died in Tuesday's earthquake, which could be felt in neighbouring Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in the badly damaged town of Petrinja.

"Dear citizens of Petrinja, I am making my hotel in Novalja available to the 16 most endangered families," Lovren wrote on Instagram.

"If you need temporary accommodation, contact my team," the Croatia defender - who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg - added.

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has also pledged to support those affected by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake.