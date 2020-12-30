Last updated on .From the section Football

Rob Holding's Instagram activity is quite something

It's been a very packed Christmas schedule of football already, with a lot of bore draws that we resented watching instead of Elf.

Nevertheless, there's been plenty of excitement too - including a bizarre incident involving George Galloway and Queen of The South, Santos FC getting very salty about Lionel Messi and Rob Holding serenading people on Instagram.

1. Holding music

Arsenal look like they may have turned a corner after recording back-to-back wins. In all the excitement, Rob Holding has become *that guy* who insists on getting his guitar out at an after party.

P.S we see you Jack Grealish.

2. A new Stoke cliche is invented

Stoke City hosted Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Tuesday evening, in less than perfect conditions. The reduced visibility did not hamper Forest, who proved they could do it on a foggy Tuesday night in Stoke by hitting back with a late equaliser.

3. Who's keeping count though…?

The Brazilian club issued a statement external-link this week contesting claims Messi had overtaken Pele's club goalscoring record. Not that they care or anything.

4. We still think he just likes showing off those calf muscles

An explanation has emerged as to why Jack Grealish wears his socks like that. Honestly, we just assumed they couldn't fit over those chunky calves of his.

5. A Gross lookalike

The elder among you may remember this 66-year-old Swiss manager from his 10-month stint as boss of Tottenham Hotspur in 1997.

6. Keeping politics out of football

There was controversy this week when Scottish politician George Galloway appeared at Palmerston Park. In case you're wondering, the furore had nothing to do with his politics, or even that time he pretended to be a cat on Celebrity Big Brother, but, rather, that fans were upset about Tier 4 rules being breached.

7. Roll of the 'dyce

It's fair to say Sam Allardyce has had a mixed start to his tenure at West Brom - earning a point at Anfield on Sunday where so many before him have failed, before getting walloped 5-0 by Leeds United on Tuesday.

8. The Christmas sack

Thomas Tuchel being relieved of his duties on Christmas Eve in the year 2020 proves there is no room for sentimentality in this game.

10. Diehard in the dugout

Elsewhere, just another reminder that football can be alright sometimes.

11. And finally... footballing dinosaurs

We cannot not see this now.

Merry Christmas everyone. And Happy New Year.