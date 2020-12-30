Etienne Capoue: Watford midfielder joins Villarreal for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has joined La Liga side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 32-year-old Frenchman joined the Hornets from Tottenham in July 2015 and made 167 league appearances.
He won the club's player of they year award in 2018-19 as they finished 11th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final.
His final appearance came in the 1-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day.
