Last updated on .From the section Watford

Etienne Capoue joined Watford for a then club-record fee of £5.7m in July 2015

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has joined La Liga side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old Frenchman joined the Hornets from Tottenham in July 2015 and made 167 league appearances.

He won the club's player of they year award in 2018-19 as they finished 11th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final.

His final appearance came in the 1-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.