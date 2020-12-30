Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Atletico Madrid will almost certainly end 2020 top of La Liga after beating Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Luis Suarez headed a first-half winner to hand Atletico manager Diego Simeone victory in his 500th game in charge of the club.
Atletico are three points clear, with a game in hand, over rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.
Simeone's side, who are chasing a first league title since 2014, have won 301 matches under his tenure.
The club parted company with striker Diego Costa on Tuesday after the Spain international fell out of favour at the club.
Suarez and Joao Felix have been preferred to Costa up front this season, and Simeone will feel vindicated in his decision as the former struck the decisive blow against Getafe.
Real play Elche later on Wednesday and it would take a huge win for them to dislodge Atletico at the top.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 26mins
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 24VrsaljkoSubstituted forSaúlat 57'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 11LemarSubstituted forTorreiraat 71'minutes
- 21Carrasco
- 9SuárezSubstituted forGiménezat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Giménez
- 3Sánchez
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 29Sánchez
- 31San Román
Getafe
- 1Yáñez
- 29Iglesias
- 2Dakonam
- 4EtxeitaBooked at 82mins
- 17Olivera
- 8Portillo
- 20Maksimovic
- 24TimorBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPatrickat 88'minutes
- 15Cucurella
- 9RodríguezBooked at 24mins
- 7MataSubstituted forÜnalat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Chema
- 10Ünal
- 13Soria
- 18Arambarri
- 28Alba
- 35Abdulai
- 38Patrick
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. John Patrick replaces David Timor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Booking
Xabier Etxeita (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Enes Ünal (Getafe).
Post update
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez replaces Luis Suárez.
Post update
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
Post update
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Best of BBC Sounds 2020: When Peter Crouch got a very Royal guest...
- Best of BBC Sounds 2020: Ian Wright picks the tunes that have soundtracked his life