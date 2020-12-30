Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez scored a first-half winner at the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will almost certainly end 2020 top of La Liga after beating Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Luis Suarez headed a first-half winner to hand Atletico manager Diego Simeone victory in his 500th game in charge of the club.

Atletico are three points clear, with a game in hand, over rivals and defending champions Real Madrid.

Simeone's side, who are chasing a first league title since 2014, have won 301 matches under his tenure.

The club parted company with striker Diego Costa on Tuesday after the Spain international fell out of favour at the club.

Suarez and Joao Felix have been preferred to Costa up front this season, and Simeone will feel vindicated in his decision as the former struck the decisive blow against Getafe.

Real play Elche later on Wednesday and it would take a huge win for them to dislodge Atletico at the top.