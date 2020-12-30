Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Alex Dyer was racially abused in a letter sent to Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer says he is grateful for the support of his fellow managers after suffering racial abuse via a letter sent to the club.

Police are investigating the incident, which Kilmarnock condemned as a "disgusting act".

Dyer, the only black manager in the Scottish Premiership, says the abuse is "not right", but praised the support he has received.

"The supporters, the club hierarchy have been excellent," he said.

"It's just one individual that's come out and thinks they're brave, and they're not. I've had emails, got a lot of letters to reply to. A lot of the managers have sent me texts, so that's good. I appreciate that. They're all behind me."

Dyer added: "It [the abuse] is disappointing, you feel hurt. You just want to come in and do your job to the best of your ability.

"If someone tells me I'm not doing my job right, fair enough. If they're telling me that it's only because the colour of my skin - it's not fair."

Dyer, 55, was speaking after his side ended a run of five straight defeats with a 2-0 win away to Motherwell, which moved them up to eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Greg Kiltie and Danny Whitehall sealed a vital three points, with St Mirren Kilmarnock's next opponents.

"I believe in the players," Dyer said.

"We have been through a tough time. It's only one win, we're not through it yet. But it's nice that they can go home and feel they've got some just rewards."