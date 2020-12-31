Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager says offloading players is January priority

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac during an EFL Cup tie
Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac has appeared in only one Premier League match this season

Arsenal will prioritise offloading players in the January transfer window, says manager Mikel Arteta.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, whose deal expires in summer 2021, has been left out of the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

Defenders Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac have barely featured in the league in 2020-21.

"We cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions," said Arteta.

"There are some players that are going to go on loan and going to leave, and that is the priority.

"Then we will see if we have the right opportunity in the positions where we need some more help."

When asked about reports that Bosnia-Herzegovina left-back Kolasinac is close to a return to former club Schalke,external-link Arteta said: ""The numbers we have in the squad at the moment are really big, but we cannot confirm anything yet."

Arsenal have three first-team players out on loan - centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos is at Stuttgart, while midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are at Atletico Madrid and Hertha Berlin respectively.

The Gunners are 13th in the Premier League after 16 games, following back-to-back victories over Brighton and Chelsea that ended a run of seven matches without a win.

They host 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion on 2 January (20:00 GMT kick-off).

  • Wenger and Emery kept buying dross in panic moves to stem the tide of poor performances, and overpaying third-raters. Result? Inability to get offers to unload the rubbish, while reducing chances for the talented youth to make their mark. Arteta is on a multi-year task to sort it out.

  • So, let's get this clear. I do my job rather badly for a while, and my employer lends me to a company in Spain. Wow! Can't wait!

  • Offloading the board is a bigger priority.

  • Yep, get rid of mustafi, ozil, xhaka etc all on huge wages. Likewise Kolasinac, Torreira. Free up a million a week in wages. I would keep Guendozi for now. Hes got the engine, he just needs discipline.

  • I like arteta but we all knew he sealed his fate when he backed the wrong cart horses of elnonentiy and granite shocker over guendonzi .... saed going is no loss and Ozil and mustafi leaving strengthens us and weakens the mugs who take them, we need to buy but our reserves cover most leavers even though we are remain pretty ordinary.... as long as xakha pulls a wage at Arsenal arteta faces sack.

  • i had 11 liverpool players in my fantasy team.(then i woke up)phew what a horrible dream

  • Brendan at lpool better.. Try and develop a bit in the ny by setting you aspirations higher

  • Buy one, get one free.

  • Poorly run club for too long now.

  • Atleast he’s honest... there’s a myriad of other teams riddled with players who simply aren’t at it, and never will be. Need to filter out all the half arsed so called footballers (looking at you Paul Pogba) and get more players in who fit the mould or actually being interested and work hard. (John McGinn and Richarlison come to mind.)

  • Agreed far too many Europa League players on Champions League wages. I'd rather we cleared out 10 and brought in 3 world class players and built up youngsters.

  • Single signings (like Partey or Pepe) won't be enough. If youre Arsenal you have to buy 5 top players in a transfer window to stand any chance of competing. Arteta or any other manager is not the problem.

  • People talking a load of nonsense- 9 points between Arsenal and 3rd place. 2 weeks ago Spurs were second and half of North London called for the season to be ended and certificates given out. With all the teams dropping or taking points from each other 3 wins in a row puts a team in the CL spots. The Prem League has changed, it's no longer a 4 team title race, and it's must better for it.

  • As arsenal seem to be offloading players as a priority i am amazed how Ozil has been left out of squads and never been loaned. If for example he is loaned out and all his wages paid by arsenal that would still be a better outcome than having him hang around like a bad penny. Teams do this all the time, to boost team moral. Sanchez at united seems the most recent high profile example.

  • Good luck with offloading a set of never beens !

  • This isn't about objectivity it's about a circle jerk regurgitating phrases like 'best team in the history of forever' and 'world champions' inspite of being unable to beat a side 19th in the league but that doesn't count because it was against 'football genius' Sam Allardyce. Oh wait wasn't that supposed to be Klopp?

    Offloading the manager is easier to do.

    • Uigeadail replied:
      But doesn't sort the issue. This is an ongoing project to get the team back to the top. Replacing a manager would be foolish

  • Off load Willian, he's a has been show pony on ridiculous wages. Whoever sanctioned that deal also needs to be offloaded!

    • ZiyechsLeftPeg replied:
      Chelsea fans could have, and indeed did, tell you this. On his day he's a super player with great work rate and over the years we certainly benefited from his input. However, we got his best years and his numbers were never great, even at his peak. Now he's 32 those good days will be further apart

  • He’s right. We should be concentrating on trying to recoup some money by selling players who don’t play, or are out of loan. We certainly can’t expect Kronke to shell out more money. Why should he ? He’s supplied £507 million on incoming players over the last 5 seasons. We need to stop wasting it before we can expect more.

  • Players aren't all that need offloading at that club Mikel.

    Look at where you are in the table.

    Those players, those salaries should be a top 4 team all day long.

    Can't remember the Arsenal ever being anything close to as bad as they are nowadays.

    • Wurzelmangler replied:
      I can, but then Don Howe was in charge then - he was very good at getting sides into division 2. That's an achievement when you're at Bristol Rovers, but thankfully DH was sacked before he could get Arsenal down.

