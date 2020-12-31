Stephen Robinson had led Well to two cup finals and third in the Premiership

Stephen Robinson has resigned after three years as manager, saying he has taken Motherwell "as far as I can".

Their latest home loss left Well third bottom of the Scottish Premiership and without a win in nine games.

"After Wednesday night's match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an honest assessment of the current situation," Well said.

"He then stated his desire to leave. It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation."

Former Northern Ireland, Bournemouth and Luton Town midfielder Robinson had two spells as assistant, with six months as manager of Oldham Athletic in between, before succeeding Mark McGhee in 2017.

Motherwell finished seventh and eighth in his first two full seasons, were beaten finalists in the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2017-18 and qualified for the Europa League after finishing third when the last Premiership season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, after defeat by Kilmarnock, the 46-year-old said he accepted the blame for recent poor results while admitting recent signings had not worked out the way he wanted and that "fresh blood" was needed in the January transfer window.

Former Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley, who has been Robinson's assistant, will take interim charge of the first team for Saturday's derby away to Hamilton Academical.

Speaking to Motherwell's website, Robinson said: "We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here."We cleared the club's external debt through player sales, cup runs and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward and I'm sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there."

Robinson suggested he had achieved his goal of leaving the club in "a healthier position" than when he took charge.

"I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can," he said."I will take a short break before looking at new challenges ahead, but my family and I will forever be Motherwell fans."

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon suggested that Robinson had "delivered upon or exceeded the targets set for him" every season and praised his ability not only in creating a team on the pitch but also in rearing new talent.

"Despite the current restrictions, the board will now run a thorough process to identify the right person to take the manager's post," the club added. "This will move at pace, mindful of the busy fixture list and the January transfer window's impending opening."