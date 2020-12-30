John Coleman's side had both Christmas games cancelled - by Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says this season has to be extended in the wake of the increased threat of the Covid-19 virus.

After the 2019-20 season was terminated by the pandemic in March, the League One club have so far suffered six Covid postponements in the 2020-21 campaign.

Coleman's side have only played 16 games - at least three fewer than over half the sides in the division.

"Football needs a reality check, really," he told BBC 5 live Breakfast.

"If means taking a break, then yes.

"You have to factor in that at our level games also get called off because of the weather. If you add a few of them in the only logical conclusion is to extend the season.

"I know football is our livelihood but I think it gets forgotten when people are dying. It should be a long way down the list of priorities.

"Ask the people who are in the frontline, the doctors, the nurses, the carers who are having to deal with this.

"We've got to take it a day at a time and try to get this right. There was testing every week for the first two or three weeks. Then it was put to bed really."

Stanley have 30 games to fit in before the currently scheduled end of their English Football League regular season on 8 May.

"As it stands now, we will have to play one game every four days," said Coleman. "That's going to be a tall order for someone like myself.

"People might criticise me for this but I believe in picking my best team every week so you know you don't have the opportunity to rotate like the big Premier League clubs have so it's a physical demand on the players.

"The other big problem that you've got is the contract situation. I was banging this drum last season. You can't go past the 30th June. It's just impractical because you've got so many players out of contract. You've got players who want to play for other teams and the contract situation makes it impossible to go past June."

Stanley, who are in a promising eighth in the table, having lost just four of their 16 games, are due to return to action this weekend at home to second-placed Portsmouth, who called off their own two Christmas matches when five members of their squad and backroom team tested positive.

"They're confident they're going to travel," added Coleman. "Fingers crossed it doesn't get too cold. In Accrington, it gets called off for different reasons. But we haven't played for two weeks and it's something very difficult to get back into the rhythm of playing football."