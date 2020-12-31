Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United are three points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes a change in his players' mentality has helped them climb to second in the Premier League.

United will move level on points with leaders Liverpool if they beat visitors Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

The Red Devils have taken 23 points from their past nine games.

"Everyone has realised they are privileged to be part of Man Utd - such a fantastic club with a fantastic history," said Solskjaer.

"When you are here, enjoy it as much as you can and maybe you'll experience some fantastic times."

This is the first time since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 that United have been so close to the top of the table at this stage of a season.

They have won three cup competitions since Ferguson's retirement, but a concerted title challenge has proved beyond them.

"We've brought in some strong personalities that have been a really good influence," said Solskjaer.

"Also, you've got winners like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic who don't play every single game but are so good with the group and around the games, even when they're not playing.

"We have competition for places which means you cannot go around and think you can just make your way being part of this team."