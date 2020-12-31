Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Claire Emslie scored twice in Everton's 6-0 win against Aston Villa in October

Everton Women have confirmed the permanent signing of Scotland forward Claire Emslie on an 18-month contract.

Emslie, 26, initially joined the Blues on loan from Orlando Pride in August and has scored twice in seven Women's Super League appearances this season.

"I'm so happy and excited to sign permanently, I've really enjoyed my football here so far," she said.

Emslie is once again working under boss Willie Kirk, who she previously played for at Bristol City and Hibernian.