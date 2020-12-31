Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Harry Chapman is just three short of 50 Football League appearances

Shrewsbury Town have made their first January transfer window signing by bringing in Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old midfielder has moved on loan to the relegation-battling League One club from Championship side Rovers until the end of the season.

"Harry will fit well into the group," Town boss Steve Cotterill said.

"He gives flexibility. He can play as a 10 and in both wide areas. He's dynamic and has done well in the Championship."

Hartlepool-born former England Under-20 international Chapman began his career in the north-east, spending time on loan with Barnsley, Sheffield United and Blackburn.

He then joined Rovers on a more permanent basis in January 2019, since when he has made 12 Championship appearances, all but one of them as substitute.

He may have to wait to make his debut for Cotterill's improving side as Shrewsbury's New Year's Day game with Crewe was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak.

Their next scheduled game after that is the FA Cup third round trip to Premier League club Southampton on 9 January - and Shrewsbury are yet to reveal whether he would have clearance to play in that.

Shrewsbury, whose chairman Roland Wycherley was awarded an MBE in the New Year's honours list, are 16th in League One.

They are now five points clear of danger, after winning four of their last five League One games - having not lost in their seven league matches since Cotterill took charge on 27 November.

