David Martindale (right) said Livingston spent 36 hours working to make the pitch playable

Livingston will welcome any SPFL investigation into their postponed Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen, says manager David Martindale.

Wednesday's fixture was called off two hours before kick-off due to parts of the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena being frozen.

It is understood that the SPFL is looking into the situation.

"If they want to investigate, investigate," said Martindale.

"We were [working] on the pitch for 36 hours. The drainage system had frozen up, so all the snow that was on the park, with the amount of machinery and people that were on it, walking on it and trying to clear it, the snow that was melting was just turning to ice.

"Any park at -6 degrees - it might even have been colder that that - you are never going to play football on it.''

'Creative' transfer window

With the game being postponed, Livingston were denied the chance to extend their run of form under Martindale, who has won all six games since taking charge after Gary Holt's departure in November.

The new manager is keen to add to his squad during the January transfer window but admits the lack of fans at games and the strain on finances as a result may make his task harder.

"We are looking at a couple of players, but it's very difficult - financially it's difficult for us," he added.

"I think everybody had foreseen fans maybe coming back in the new year. Obviously that's not going to happen now.

"The board are very prudent. When you've not got any money coming in, it's very difficult. We'll need to be creative this window.''