Fleetwood and Sunderland have already tangled once this season, in a 1-1 draw at Highbury on 27 November

Fleetwood Town have called off their next two League One games matches after "several" positive Covid-19 tests at the Lancashire club.

The home game with Ipswich Town on Monday, 4 January and the trip to Sunderland on Saturday, 9 January are the two matches affected.

It means a fourth successive postponement for Ipswich, who had their own Covid issues prior to Christmas.

Sunderland have already had four games called off in a row.

The Wearsiders are scheduled to return at Northampton on Saturday.

In a statement, Fleetwood said: "The club has advised the EFL that it is unable to fulfil the fixtures following several positive COVID-19 tests.

"The requirement is for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection."

Revised dates will be confirmed in due course by the EFL, who will launch a routine investigation into the postponements, in accordance with their own regulations.