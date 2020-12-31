Last updated on .From the section Newport

Goalkeeper Tom King joined Newport County after five years at Millwall

Wales squad goalkeeper Tom King is vying for a first-team recall for League Two leaders Newport County.

Nick Townsend is fit despite sustaining a knee injury in the Exiles' 1-1 draw at Crawley on Boxing Day.

However King, who was included in the Wales squad for the first time in November 2019, may be preferred for Saturday's game against Southend.

Newport manager Mike Flynn said: "Nick is available but whether or not he starts is a different question."

Townsend has started every one of County's 20 League games so far this campaign, keeping six clean sheets.

The injury sustained during the Crawley game gave King his first minutes of league action this season, though he did start the FA Cup victory over Salford on 28 November.

Flynn said King would have played in Tuesday's postponed home game with Exeter.

Flynn added: "Tom has been training superbly, his attitude has been exactly what I wanted from him, he has kept himself in very, very good shape.

"He is actually doing more out of the team to try and get into the team, which is what every professional footballer should do.

"I have spoken to him, I understand his frustrations and I understand his reasons for being frustrated, but he has reacted in the right way."

While Flynn considers his choice between what he calls his "two number ones", he is delighted to have striker Ryan Taylor back in action following the hamstring problem he suffered in October.

The summer recruit from Plymouth has netted twice in four league appearances and Flynn said he saw "a lot of quality and what he brings to the team" before the injury.

However, Taylor's return to action has not negated Flynn's desire to add to his squad going into the January window.

"We have to have cover in every position and hopefully we can kick on and really to try and strengthen in all departments," said Flynn.