Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It is derby weekend in the Scottish Premiership as 2021 begins in style.

The six games begin with the Old Firm match at 12:30 GMT, followed by Lanarkshire and New Firm derbies later in the day

Here, you can catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Rangers v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

Midfielders Scott Arfield (ankle) and Ryan Jack (knee) are both absent for Rangers, meaning Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo will likely start, with Bongani Zungu on the bench. Gerrard's only other absentee is long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic.

Christopher Jullien is a major doubt for Celtic after colliding with a post during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Dundee United. Winger James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Celtic have obviously won their last few games - against Hamilton, Ross County and Dundee United - but they're playing Rangers and it's a different challenge for them and a different challenge for us and it's one we're looking forward to."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have [Ryan] Christie, [Odsonne] Edouard, [Leigh] Griffiths, [David] Turnbull, [Ismaila] Soro, they are all available to play so hopefully that will give us a real spark."

Did you know? The away side has won each of the last three Premiership Old Firm games; the home team had won five in a row before that.

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Ross McCrorie is back from suspension for Aberdeen and Connor McLennan is fit after a foot injury and Scott Wright could also return after a two-month hernia lay-off. Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring) and Tomas Cerny (knee) are still out.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon will assess his squad following the 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park, with several players carrying knocks. Logan Chalmers and Jeandro Fuchs will definately miss out.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy: "I feel that we have been doing well recently. We are just trying to keep on picking up the points. The first game of the new year is important."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "They are a really experienced team at this level. We have to take these challenges on."

Did you know? This will be Aberdeen's first home league match against United since a 2-0 win in November 2015.

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton welcome back Ross Callachan, but the game comes too early for fellow midfielder Scott Martin. Ryan Fulton (groin), Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Motherwell caretaker manager Keith Lasley will be without the suspended Mark O'Hara and Callum Lang, who has been recalled by Wigan. Fellow striker Christopher Long (dead leg) remains a doubt, as done goalkeeper Trevor Carson (knee)

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "Motherwell have good attacking threats but we also think there are always chances there for us. It's about making sure we are always in the game."

Motherwell caretaker manager Keith Lasley: "If we are going to turn things around it's not all just going to be about getting back scoring goals. It's also about being solid."

Did you know? Motherwell have only suffered one defeat in their last nine league games at Hamilton (W5 D3) - a 2-0 reverse in March 2018.

Hibernian v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, winger Jamie Murphy and midfielder Stevie Mallan could all return from injury for Hibs, but Kyle Magennis and Sean Mackie remain out.

Livingston boss David Martindale has no fresh injuries, with just long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) absent.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "We haven't had many bumps this season but when we have, we have responded well. The key thing now is how we react on Saturday to the disappointment."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I was a wee bit surprised [at Hibs' 2-0 defeat by Ross County]. But I am sure Jack Ross will have them up for it and the players will react extremely well to a negative, trying to turn it into a positive."

Did you know? Hibs have made just 27 changes to their Scottish Premiership starting XIs this season, fewer than any other side.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Diaguely Dabo could make his Kilmarnock debut after the 28-year-old former Stevenage central midfielder impressed on trial. Midfielder Gary Dicker and full-back Ross Millen remain out, while St Mirren will be at full strength.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Diaguely is good on the ball and will provide athleticism with his ability to get around the pitch and I felt we needed another body in that area as we were running low."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We know what kind of game we are going to be in for. Kilmarnock are a very physical, well-organised, hardworking team and we are going to have to match that."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won nine of their last 11 league meetings with St Mirren (L2), including a 1-0 victory in September.

Ross County v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Ross Draper and Josh Reid return from suspension for County, but Ross Stewart (hamstring) remains a doubt, as do Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Charlie Lakin (thigh) and Tom Grivosti (hamstring).

St Johnstone welcome back striker Callum Hendry after a ban and are awaiting scan results on the knee injury that will rule out left-back Scott Tanser.

Ross County manager John Hughes: "We are where we are for a reason and we are a work in progress. We will go again against St Johnstone on Saturday, which will be a whole different ball game."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "The attitude and application has been brilliant. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We know where we are, we are in a fight, and we need to crack on."

Did you know? St Johnstone have lost a league-high 10 points from leading positions this season. But County are one of just three sides yet to win a game after falling behind this term.

