Cardiff City: Neil Harris looking at 2021 with optimism

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris admits pressure is mounting on him after three successive league defeats.

Last month Harris said he was fighting for his future and his side responded with a 4-0 victory over Luton Town.

Now he recognises the midweek defeat at bottom-of-the-table Wycombe Wanderers has his position under scrutiny again ahead of Saturday's trip to Rotherham.

Asked if Rotherham is a must-win match, Harris said: "I think it's a huge game in my tenure at Cardiff City."

He added: "I want to win the game. It's the midway point of the season, it's going to be after 23 games, I want to look at the league table and go right we have some work to do.

"We have lost three in a row, first time we have lost three in a row for a long time, and I certainly don't want to make it four.

"It's important we respond. It's about the performance, but more importantly its about the result. It's not the performance it's the result on Saturday."

The triumph over Luton on 28 November sparked a four-game winning run, but they have now slipped to 15th in the table after one win in their last five matches.

"I think reality is, pressure mounts again when you don't win games of football, I understand that," said Harris.

"We want to be successful, we went on a four-game winning run to get us right on the fringes of the play-offs.

"We have now lost three in a row and we don't want to be that yo-yo team. We want consistency we have been craving that all season.

"As a manager if you don't win games of football you will always get questioned, I accept that."

Though the Bluebirds are seven points adrift of the play-offs, Harris is convinced the club can still claim a top-six place this season.

Harris said: "I think the longer we go without winning the tougher it gets.

"That's why a win at Rotherham is vital at the halfway stage. We have shown we are capable of winning a string of games in a row but you only get that with consistency.

"I know I am capable of doing that, I know the team is capable of doing that, but talk is cheap. It's about doing it and we have to do it on Saturday."

Cardiff will not have captain Sean Morrison available for Rotherham after the defender sustained an ankle injury at Wycombe.

The 29-year-old is yet to have a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

Wales international Harry Wilson, who is on loan from Liverpool, is also an injury concern.