Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Cove Rangers narrowed the gap at the top of Scottish League 1 to two points after leaders Falkirk lost 2-1 away to East Fife.

Striker Rory McAllister's fifth goal of the season was enough for Cove to defeat Peterhead, who had Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd sent off.

Kevin Smith opened the scoring for East Fife, Callumn Morrison drew Falkirk level, but Jack Hamilton won it.

Forfar Athletic remain bottom despite drawing 0-0 away to third-top Montrose.

Partick Thistle versus Clyde and Dumbarton against Airdrieonians were postponed.

Only two of five games kicked off in League 2 and only one survived 90 minutes as Stenhousemuir's game at home to Stirling Albion was abandoned soon after a serious head injury.

Debutant home defender Adam McCracken, who signed on Christmas Day, was knocked unconscious after colliding with team-mate Creag Little after 30 minutes.

McCracken was taken to Forth Valley Hospital by ambulance after being treated on the pitch for several minutes, with Stenhousemuir reporting later that the 22-year-old had regained consciousness.

"He is away at the hospital," manager Davie Irons told the WarriorsTV channel. "We'll have to wait and see, but I think he's OK."

The match officials used the break in play to examine the pitch and decided that a section of the pitch was "hard underfoot".

Stirling were leading 1-0 at the time through a Dominic Docherty goal, but the abandonment prevented the visitors moving into second spot above Elgin City.

Instead, they drop to fourth as Stranraer leapfrogged them following their 2-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Thomas Orr opened the scoring for before the visitors had Owen Moxon sent off and Ruari Paton wrapped up victory from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time.