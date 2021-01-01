Last updated on .From the section Watford

Philip Zinckernagel joined Bodo/Glimt in 2018

Watford have signed Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year contract.

He joins on a free transfer from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt and officially begins his deal when the transfer window opens on 2 January.

The 26-year-old scored 19 goals as the club won the top-flight title for the first time in their history in 2020.

Zinckernagel could make his debut for the Hornets in the FA Cup round three tie at Manchester United on 9 January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.