Philip Zinckernagel: Watford sign Danish winger
Watford
Watford have signed Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year contract.
He joins on a free transfer from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt and officially begins his deal when the transfer window opens on 2 January.
The 26-year-old scored 19 goals as the club won the top-flight title for the first time in their history in 2020.
Zinckernagel could make his debut for the Hornets in the FA Cup round three tie at Manchester United on 9 January.
