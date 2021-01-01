National League news - January 2021
Last updated on .From the section National League
BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.
1 January
Aldershot Town have signed former Dover and Port Vale striker Ricky Miller.
The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving Vale in the summer of 2019.