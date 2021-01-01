Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left Burton top of League One - he rejoins them bottom of the table

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been appointed Burton Albion manager five years after he last took charge of the League One club.

The Brewers sacked boss Jake Buxton after a 4-3 loss to Wigan - their fourth successive defeat.

Hasselbaink was first appointed as Burton boss in November 2014 and led Albion to the League Two title before leaving for QPR in December 2015.

Former Oldham head coach Dino Maamria has been named as an assistant coach.

"Burton Albion is a club which is very close to my heart and a really special club for me and my family," the ex-Leeds and Chelsea striker told the club website. external-link

"The job is totally different from the first time, but we are coming in to try as quickly as possible to get us up the league and keep ourselves in League One - that's our aim and first and foremost that's what we will be trying to do."