League One
WiganWigan Athletic0HullHull City2

Wigan Athletic v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Darikwa
  • 14Wootton
  • 4Tilt
  • 5Johnston
  • 12Ojo
  • 23Merrie
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 10Keane
  • 15Gardner
  • 16Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 7Clough
  • 9Lang
  • 11Massey
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Evans
  • 34Robinson

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Burke
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 15Jones
  • 33Docherty
  • 7Wilks
  • 10Honeyman
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 11Scott
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 16Flores
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamHull
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from very close range.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Wigan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Jacob Greaves tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Hull City 2. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Elder.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Reece Burke.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Johnston.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Callum Elder (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Mallik Wilks tries a through ball, but Keane Lewis-Potter is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull29164943241952
3Peterborough27164743251852
4Portsmouth27146745261948
5Doncaster25153743301348
6Sunderland271111539241544
7Oxford Utd2613494334943
8Charlton2812794338543
9Accrington25126737271042
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Ipswich26124103027340
12Crewe28117103635140
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Blackpool25114102926337
15Gillingham28114133640-437
16Fleetwood2898113225735
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Bristol Rovers2776142744-1727
19Rochdale2868144155-1426
20Wimbledon2667132947-1825
21Northampton2867152043-2325
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Wigan2866162851-2324
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

