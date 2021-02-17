Wigan Athletic v Hull City

Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from very close range.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 2Darikwa
- 14Wootton
- 4Tilt
- 5Johnston
- 12Ojo
- 23Merrie
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 10Keane
- 15Gardner
- 16Proctor
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 7Clough
- 9Lang
- 11Massey
- 20Dodoo
- 25Evans
- 34Robinson
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 5Burke
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 15Jones
- 33Docherty
- 7Wilks
- 10Honeyman
- 19Lewis-Potter
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 11Scott
- 12Emmanuel
- 16Flores
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Wigan Athletic).
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Hull City. Keane Lewis-Potter tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Jacob Greaves tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Hull City 2. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Hull City 1. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Elder.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Reece Burke.
Attempt blocked. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Johnston.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).
Callum Elder (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Mallik Wilks tries a through ball, but Keane Lewis-Potter is caught offside.
Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
