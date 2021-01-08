Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 7Edun
- 8Jones
- 23Bridcutt
- 17Howarth
- 11Scully
- 20Johnson
- 10Grant
Substitutes
- 3Melbourne
- 24Gotts
- 25Elbouzedi
- 27Rogers
- 30Roughan
- 31Long
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pym
- 6Kent
- 4Thompson
- 5Beevers
- 19Kanu
- 8Taylor
- 12Brown
- 16Burrows
- 15Szmodics
- 10Dembélé
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 3Butler
- 7Eisa
- 11Broom
- 13Gyollai
- 17Jade-Jones
- 22Hamilton
- 24Mason
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Lincoln City).
Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City).
Attempt saved. Frankie Kent (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Burrows with a cross.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Timothy Eyoma.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.