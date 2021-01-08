League Two
SalfordSalford CityPColchesterColchester UnitedP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Salford City v Colchester United postponed due to frozen pitch

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Salford City's Peninsula Stadium
Salford are eighth in League Two, four places and points above Colchester

Saturday's League Two match between Salford City and Colchester United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The pitch at the Peninsula Stadium was inspected on Friday morning, with the decision taken to call the game off.

"Based on the referee's report and the temperatures forecasted, the likelihood of the pitch being playable tomorrow is extremely low," Salford said.external-link

It is Colchester's second postponement in a row after their game with Tranmere was postponed due to coronavirus cases.

A new date for the match at Salford is yet to be confirmed.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Forest Green2110742718937
4Cheltenham2110563021935
5Cambridge21104733201334
6Crawley229763428634
7Morecambe2010462730-334
8Salford2196628171133
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter1987440261431
11Walsall227962730-330
12Colchester217862729-229
13Tranmere208482325-228
14Oldham2183103337-427
15Mansfield2251162828026
16Bolton217592533-826
17Harrogate207492124-325
18Port Vale2274112933-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2172122232-1023
21Barrow214892931-220
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2255121937-1820
24Southend2044121333-2016
View full League Two table

Top Stories