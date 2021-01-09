League Two
CambridgeCambridge United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Forest Green2110742718937
4Cheltenham2110563021935
5Cambridge21104733201334
6Crawley229763428634
7Morecambe2010462730-334
8Salford2196628171133
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter1987440261431
11Walsall227962730-330
12Colchester217862729-229
13Tranmere208482325-228
14Oldham2183103337-427
15Mansfield2251162828026
16Bolton217592533-826
17Harrogate207492124-325
18Port Vale2274112933-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2172122232-1023
21Barrow214892931-220
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2255121937-1820
24Southend2044121333-2016
View full League Two table

Top Stories