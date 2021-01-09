Scunthorpe United-Bradford City: Game called off due to frozen pitch

Glanford Park, Scunthorpe United's home since 1988
Glanford Park has been Scunthorpe United's home since 1988

Saturday's League Two fixture between Scunthorpe United and Bradford City has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The game, scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kick-off time, was called off following a morning pitch inspection by the match officials.

No new date to rearrange the fixture has yet been announced.

It is a second successive postponement for Bradford, who lost their game last Saturday after a Covid outbreak at Morecambe.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Forest Green2110742718937
4Cheltenham2110563021935
5Cambridge21104733201334
6Crawley229763428634
7Morecambe2010462730-334
8Salford2196628171133
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter1987440261431
11Walsall227962730-330
12Colchester217862729-229
13Tranmere208482325-228
14Oldham2183103337-427
15Mansfield2251162828026
16Bolton217592533-826
17Harrogate207492124-325
18Port Vale2274112933-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2172122232-1023
21Barrow214892931-220
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2255121937-1820
24Southend2044121333-2016
View full League Two table

