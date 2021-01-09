Last updated on .From the section League Two

Glanford Park has been Scunthorpe United's home since 1988

Saturday's League Two fixture between Scunthorpe United and Bradford City has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The game, scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kick-off time, was called off following a morning pitch inspection by the match officials.

No new date to rearrange the fixture has yet been announced.

It is a second successive postponement for Bradford, who lost their game last Saturday after a Covid outbreak at Morecambe.