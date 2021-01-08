League Two
CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Carlisle United v Leyton Orient postponed because of frozen pitch

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Carlisle United's Brunton Park home
Carlisle United are top of League Two, while Leyton Orient are ninth

Saturday's League Two match between Carlisle and Leyton Orient has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The Cumbrians said the pitch at Brunton Park failed an inspection on Friday "following a week of heavy snow and dipping temperatures".

"With it struggling to get above zero over the past four or five days, we haven't been able to beat the frost," U's club secretary Sarah McKnight said.external-link

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

The fourth-tier game between Salford City and Colchester United has also been called off because of the cold weather.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Forest Green2110742718937
4Cheltenham2110563021935
5Cambridge21104733201334
6Crawley229763428634
7Morecambe2010462730-334
8Salford2196628171133
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter1987440261431
11Walsall227962730-330
12Colchester217862729-229
13Tranmere208482325-228
14Oldham2183103337-427
15Mansfield2251162828026
16Bolton217592533-826
17Harrogate207492124-325
18Port Vale2274112933-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2172122232-1023
21Barrow214892931-220
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2255121937-1820
24Southend2044121333-2016
View full League Two table

Top Stories