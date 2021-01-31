Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Banks's Stadium has suffered two postponements in 24 hours following the loss of landlords Walsall's game against Mansfield on Saturday

Aston Villa's Women's Super League game with Arsenal has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off following a pitch inspection on Sunday morning at the Banks's Stadium.

But a postponement was likely after Walsall's own League Two game was deemed unplayable on Saturday.

The Arsenal game would have been the second for new Villa boss Marcus Bignot after taking over this week. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

He began his reign as interim boss with a 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Wednesday.