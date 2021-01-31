Aston Villa v Arsenal WSL game postponed because of waterlogged pitch

The Banks's Stadium has suffered two postponements in 24 hours following the loss of landlords Walsall's game the previous day
The Banks's Stadium has suffered two postponements in 24 hours following the loss of landlords Walsall's game against Mansfield on Saturday

Aston Villa's Women's Super League game with Arsenal has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game was called off following a pitch inspection on Sunday morning at the Banks's Stadium.

But a postponement was likely after Walsall's own League Two game was deemed unplayable on Saturday.

The Arsenal game would have been the second for new Villa boss Marcus Bignot after taking over this week. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

He began his reign as interim boss with a 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Wednesday.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women108202791826
2Arsenal Women107123883022
3Chelsea Women86202351820
4Man City Women95312391418
5Everton Women94231715214
6Reading Women103431315-213
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women10226719-128
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women8206817-96
12Bristol City Women10028645-392
View full The FA Women's Super League table

