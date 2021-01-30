Manchester City v West Ham United

Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|11
|9
|2
|0
|34
|6
|28
|29
|2
|Man Utd Women
|12
|9
|2
|1
|30
|11
|19
|29
|3
|Man City Women
|11
|7
|3
|1
|37
|10
|27
|24
|4
|Arsenal Women
|11
|7
|2
|2
|39
|9
|30
|23
|5
|Everton Women
|10
|5
|2
|3
|21
|15
|6
|17
|6
|Reading Women
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|7
|Tottenham Women
|10
|3
|3
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|12
|8
|B'ham City Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|10
|9
|Brighton Women
|13
|2
|3
|8
|8
|29
|-21
|9
|10
|West Ham Women
|10
|2
|1
|7
|13
|24
|-11
|7
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|11
|2
|1
|8
|10
|30
|-20
|7
|12
|Bristol City Women
|12
|1
|2
|9
|9
|49
|-40
|5
