The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women14:00West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Academy Stadium

Manchester City v West Ham United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119203462829
2Man Utd Women1292130111929
3Man City Women1173137102724
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Brighton Women13238829-219
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women112181030-207
12Bristol City Women12129949-405
