Elgin City v Ayr United

Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Angus Mailer.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4Spark
- 3MacPheeSubstituted forMcHardyat 46'minutes
- 11MailerBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSopelat 46'minutes
- 6MacEwan
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 10Dingwall
- 9Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Loveland
- 14Peters
- 15Sopel
- 16McHardy
- 17MacBeath
- 18Wilson
- 19Jamieson
- 21Kelly
Ayr
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Sinisalo
- 2Houston
- 30Baird
- 17NdabaSubstituted forRoscoe-Byrneat 39'minutes
- 3Reading
- 8Miller
- 11McCowan
- 10Walsh
- 18Chalmers
- 14Smith
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 6Murdoch
- 19Zanatta
- 20Hewitt
- 22McKenzie
- 28Barjonas
- 29Urminsky
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Darryl McHardy replaces Archie MacPhee.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 4. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Roscoe-Byrne replaces Corrie Ndaba because of an injury.
Booking
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 3. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 2. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Ayr United 1. Joe Chalmers (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Miller.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.