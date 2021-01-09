Scottish Cup
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 15Jamieson
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Scougall
  • 17Connelly
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Murray
  • 25Lynch
  • 31Willison

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 20Graham
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 8Yule
  • 10Masson
  • 13McAllister
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 11McIntosh
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 22Smith
  • 25Logan
Referee:
David Dickinson

Saturday 9th January 2021

