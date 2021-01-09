Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 15Jamieson
- 3Dick
- 22Grant
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 20O'Donnell
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Scougall
- 17Connelly
- 18Malcolm
- 19Thomson
- 23Murray
- 25Lynch
- 31Willison
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 20Graham
- 3Milne
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 8Yule
- 10Masson
- 13McAllister
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 11McIntosh
- 16Ross
- 21Demus
- 22Smith
- 25Logan
- Referee:
- David Dickinson