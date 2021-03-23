Scottish Cup
ArbroathArbroath1FalkirkFalkirk1

Arbroath v Falkirk

Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 22PignatielloSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 16Moore
  • 28Craigen
  • 12Stewart
  • 11LinnSubstituted forWilliamsonat 31'minutesBooked at 36mins
  • 19Hamilton
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 18Williamson
  • 21Gallacher

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 19Deveney
  • 4Hall
  • 72McClellandBooked at 49mins
  • 15Neilson
  • 14Gomis
  • 17Leitch
  • 21Telfer
  • 10Dowds
  • 18Sammon
  • 16Francis

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 9Keena
  • 20Laverty
  • 22Sneddon
  • 24Fotheringham
  • 25Cantley
  • 38Morrison
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ben Williamson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

  7. Booking

    Kyle McClelland (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McClelland (Falkirk).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Carlo Pignatiello.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1.

  13. Post update

    Foul by James Craigen (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Lewis Neilson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Anton Dowds (Falkirk).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Akeel Francis following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Ben Williamson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conor Sammon.

