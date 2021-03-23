Arbroath v Falkirk

Ben Williamson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 22PignatielloSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 16Moore
- 28Craigen
- 12Stewart
- 11LinnSubstituted forWilliamsonat 31'minutesBooked at 36mins
- 19Hamilton
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 18Williamson
- 21Gallacher
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 19Deveney
- 4Hall
- 72McClellandBooked at 49mins
- 15Neilson
- 14Gomis
- 17Leitch
- 21Telfer
- 10Dowds
- 18Sammon
- 16Francis
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 9Keena
- 20Laverty
- 22Sneddon
- 24Fotheringham
- 25Cantley
- 38Morrison
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Booking
Kyle McClelland (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McClelland (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Carlo Pignatiello.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1.
Foul by James Craigen (Arbroath).
Lewis Neilson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Anton Dowds (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Falkirk 1. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Akeel Francis following a fast break.
Ben Williamson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conor Sammon.